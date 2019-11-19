Menu
STEP UP: Take International Men’s Day as an opportunity to make the world a better place for the next generation.
Make this International Men’s Day count

Christian Berechree
19th Nov 2019
TODAY is International Men's Day.

So, men, what are we going to do about it?

There's a strange irony that rears its head when this day rolls around each year.

Each International Women's Day, the cries of men asking "but what about us?" are deafening.

Yet the same men seem conspicuously silent on International Men's Day.

Perhaps they don't know the day exists, which is a shame, given how desperately they want it.

This day is a chance to further the cause of men's health and wellbeing.

It's a chance to create and promote positive role models for boys around the world.

Let's use today to think and talk positively about men.

It's important to celebrate the good guys who set an example for what men should be.

Perhaps it's your father or another caregiver who instilled positive values in you.

Maybe it's a boss or mentor who fights for equality and justice in the workplace.

It could be a pastor, volunteer leader or community champion who tirelessly gives his time to make the world a better place.

Whoever it may be, think about what makes them great and try to emulate it.

Instead of spending time and energy trying to convince the Twittersphere that "not all men" are bad, do your bit to show the goodness in men.

Many of us do this in our day-to-day lives.

We do it in the way we raise our children, treat our partners and conduct ourselves at work.

Still, take today as a prompt to think a little deeper.

What more could you do to make the world a better place, not just for men, but for everyone?

