MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

Upgrades to Proserpine Main Street will kick-off late September and be finished early next year. Peter Carruthers

PROSERPINE will be the envy of the Whitsundays, with four projects worth $27 million in the pipeline.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said it was 'Proserpine's turn for a bit of love'.

The Proserpine Main Street landscape will change dramatically with its $3.8 million upgrade being book-ended by construction of the $10 million Proserpine Administration Building and $10.9 million Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

"The Main St is looking a little tired, and it's been on the drawing board for a while now, so we've put the money aside to make that happen,” Cr Willcox said.

In the 2018-19 budget, Cr Willcox said there was $700,000 allocated for outdoor furniture, which has been ordered.

Mayor Willcox said he was excited that the Proserpine Main Street upgrade would kick-off late September and be finished early next year after a 4four week break in December for Christmas trading.

"There has been plenty of forward planning completed for the upgrade to minimise interruption to Main Street traders and deliver the project on time and on budget,” he said.

"It is planned that much of the work will also be undertaken at night to minimise disruption.

The entry to the Main St from the Bruce Highway will be will be a particular focus in the upgrades, in a bid to make it more attractive for drive-by traffic to turn off the highway and enter the town.

"There are some fantastic shops in Proserpine, and we just want to enhance that country-town feel for people visiting the region,” Cr Willcox said.

Upgrades include:

New entry signage at Blair St and the Main Street entry from the Bruce Highway,

New landscaping to suit the constraints of the street with up lighting,

Improved and consistent footpaths,

New kerb and guttering,

Pedestrian crossings,

Planter islands and

Coloured lighting to illuminate the water tower near the Council Depot

As well as the developments on the Main St, stage 1 of the Lake Proserpine Recreational Master plan will begin before the end of the year, and tenders for the design and construction of two new jetties have already gone out.

Cr Willcox said Council had developed and adopted a Proserpine Masterplan in 2017 and was now delivering on its promise to roll out key infrastructure projects.

"Too many times Master Plans are drawn up and then sit dormant on a shelf and not activated but that is not the case with my Council,” he said.

"We are ensuring our Whitsunday Region's infrastructure keeps pace with growth to support of three pillar economy of Tourism, mining and agriculture.”