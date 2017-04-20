Making a difference on the ground

Aidtask volunteers Tyson Bennett and Tonia Binsiar with the Triple M Radio Crew Jay & Dave dropping off Easter Eggs around the Mackay Region.

BEHIND Aidtaskers are a group of heroes who have been a god-send for the Whitsunday community.

While the recently formed Disaster Management organisation is based in Mackay, volunteers have been on the ground in the Whitsundays helping the hard hit communities affected by Cyclone Debbie's impact.

Dave Ayles, Tyson Bennett and Lauren May are just a few of the selfless individuals who have given personalised help to those most in need in the Whitsundays and surrounding areas.

Aidtaskers have already helped up to 3500 people with trucks of hamper packs and water bottles by working with organisations such as Red Cross, the SES, Community Recovery Centres, Centrelink, the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Rotary and the Give Centre.

Aidtaskers owner Dave Ayles said his remarkable team went out of their way to make a difference to people's lives on the ground.

"Some of the characteristics of the volunteers are hilarious, they break the ice and have a good time and help others in a fun environment even though we are in a serious situation," he said.

"One of our volunteers, Tyson, would go to remote communities off his own back and help elderly people with electrical items and even went to his laptop to help them get the government assistance they were entitled to.

"We also had Lauren who had a mind-frame of helping people in the way she would want help if she needed something.

"For us being able to give a hand-up and not a handout, people really appreciate it and the messages coming through are fantastic."

Mr Ayles said knowing they were making a real difference was the best form of job satisfaction they could ask for.

" There were people in some communities who hadn't eaten for days and when they saw us turn up with our trucks it was great to see their faces knowing there was a community 100km away putting in the effort to help them and their neighbours get back on track," he said.

Moving forward, Aidtaskers intend to continue contributing donations to Airlie Beach Rotary Club's Give Centre, as well as meeting with Whitsunday Regional Council and helping in the best capacity they can.

Mr Ayles said while he understood there were many in the community who were reluctant to ask for help, it was important they knew Aidtaskers had their back.

"There are a few stories about elderly people and remote farmers who refuse to get help and don't feel the trigger of what happens until weeks or months later," he said.

"We want them to get in contact with us because there are so many hands that are out there to give to people.

"We can ensure people get what they need without other people knowing what's going on."

To make an enquiry with Aidtaskers call 0428028023.