Making good memories with story time

TELL ME A STORY: Story Time at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre last week.

THE first book Cannonvale Library assistant Sharon Lam ever read was Alice In Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.

"I have loved books from when I was a child,” Sharon said.

Sharon is sharing her passion for reading with the kids of the Whitsundays every Thursday morning at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre when the Cannonvale Library hosts story time.

Story Time is part of the First 5 Forever child literacy program.

Libraby assistant Anita Lichos and young reader Olive Hounsell at Story Time last week. Peter Carruthers

On Tuesday the babies get a go with the Baby Bounce day from 10.30am and on Wednesdays the older kids can take part in Toddler Talk, also at 10.30am.

The outside sessions have been forced by damage to the Cannonvale Library. It is an open ended arrangement made possible by the support of the Whitsunday Shopping Centre management.

"The first five years in a child's life is really important for picking up pre-literacy skills,” Sharon said.

"And also for their social development. It's a great place for kids to interact with other kids and for parents and carers to be in a social environment with other parents and carers.”

Daisy Marks and Olive Honsell with Kitty Donald at Story Time last week. Peter Carruthers

Sharon said parents concerned about the limited attention span of their children needn't be worried.

"A child's attention span is small and we are not going to sit here for half an hour. We understand kids have a limited attention span and that is just a development stage.

"Their attention will wander and then it will come back, we welcome that and welcome them to come in and do what they can do and have fun in a safe, caring environment.

"And for them to go away with a good memory of this place.”

The First 5 Forever sessions meet in the court yard outside the Reject Shop in the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.