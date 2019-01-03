MAKING THE GRADE

DISCIPLINE: Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan members (back) Lil Kelly, Neil Howard and Amber Taylor, (front) Wiremu Tairaki and Tane Dennison passed their black belt.

DISCIPLINE: Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan members (back) Lil Kelly, Neil Howard and Amber Taylor, (front) Wiremu Tairaki and Tane Dennison passed their black belt. Contributed

TAEKWONDO: Five Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan students were graded to black belt at the club's recent dan grading.

They have each trained extremely hard to get to this point and are now recognised dan and poom (under 15 years) holders with World Taekwondo.

Neil Howard achieved his first dan black belt and junior students Amber Taylor, Lillian Kelly, Tane Dennison and Wiremu Tairaki also achieved their first poom black belts.

Master Instructor Vicky Gillam - 5th Dan assessed the students for their belts, assisted by second dan Jim Hodges, with first dans Ethan Smith, Angus Kelly, Madison Taylor and Jasper McKinnon.

Neil Howard started Taekwondo because he wanted to be an inspiration to his children.

His daughter was already a student in the club when he started trainingas a white belt in March 2016.

His wife and other daughter also started training, so it became a family affair.

Neil has trained particularly hard and advanced quickly through the ranks.

He was awarded Outstanding Student in 2016 and Senior Student of the Year in 2018.

Neil aims to continue training for his next dan and eventually become an instructor.

Amber Taylor started her training at Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan as a "Tiger” in September 2013 at age four.

She has received the Best Attendance award twice, the Outstanding Student Award three years in a row and was Junior Student of the Year in 2018.

Lil Kelly also began her Taekwondo training with the club as a "Tiger” at age five in March 2014.

Lil has been double promoted in rank three times, has earned honours passes at all her gradings and won three best frading awards.

Tane Dennison wanted to learn taekwondo because his grandmother was a fourth Dan Black belt at the time he started as a "Tiger” at age five in May 2013. He has received many honours passes in his gradings as well as three double promotions and a Best Grading Award. Tane has been the recipient of an Encouragement award, two Outstanding Student awards, as well as competing very strongly in tournaments.

Wiremu Tairaki was also a "Tiger” when he began his training at Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan at age five in February 2014. Wiremu has been double promoted three times and has passed all his gradings with Honours, has received an Achievement award, an Outstanding Student award and was Junior Student of the Year in 2017.