Making the most of the tourism in the Whitsundays

MORE than 50 Whitsunday tourism operators have met with Tourism and Events Queensland for an industry conversation hosted by Tourism Whitsundays.

TEQ's annual Conversations with Industry series, which takes place across Queensland, was in the Whitsundays at Lure in Coral Sea Marina and had local tourism operators connecting with marketing specialists from Tourism and Events Queensland, Tourism Whitsundays, the Department of Innovation and Tourism Industry Development.

There were representatives from events, eastern and western markets, content, publicity, partnerships and more to help businesses grow and develop their tourism products.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said the conversation was a chance for the Whitsunday tourism industry to engage with statewide opportunities.

"This is an opportunity for industry to engage with TEQ, who is our state tourism authority, and to hear about what projects and opportunities are coming up for the year ahead,” she said.

"It's a chance to see how we fit together so Tourism Whitsundays and TEQ and how to best leverage available programs such as famil opportunities, international campaigns, and how we can all be helping with growing visitation to the Whitsundays.”

Topics of discussion included future digital trends, what potential visitors are looking for in holidays, inspiration and their online planning habits, the rise of personalisation in digital marketing, social media tips and more.

After the presentations, operators took part in one-on-one appointments to gain further insights from the different specialists on board throughout the day.

Announced two years ago, the Best of Queensland program has a total of 90 Whitsundays businesses involved.

TEQ's corporate communicate specialist Kate Shaw said the Best of Queensland Experience program showcased how well the region performs in online customer reviews as businesses were rating above average.