Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks during the WA Liberal Party State Conference in Perth on Saturday, August 11, 2018. Picture: AAP
Bad news for Malcolm Turnbull

by AAP
13th Aug 2018 4:59 AM

MALCOLM Turnbull's popularity as preferred prime minister has slipped significantly as Labor retains a narrow 51-49 lead over the federal government on a two-party preferred basis in the latest Newspoll.

The major parties haven't budged on a two-party basis for four Newspolls in a row since the beginning of July, the national survey published in The Australian reveals.

The fresh poll however contains some additional bad news for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

The coalition's primary vote is down two points to 37 per cent while Mr Turnbull's lead over Labor leader Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister has been cut from 19 to 12 points.

The ALP's primary vote has fallen one percentage point to 35 per cent, the Newspoll suggests.

One Nation's primary vote has jumped two percentage points to nine per cent. In the super Saturday by-elections on July 28, the coalition particularly struggled in the Queensland seat of Longman, recording a primary vote of just 29.6 per cent while One Nation picked up 15.9 per cent of first preferences. Labor's Susan Lamb retained the seat by securing almost 40 per cent of the primary vote.

