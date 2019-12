DOG BITE: A man was bitten by a dog on the Sunshine Coast last night. Photo: File

A MAN has been taken to hospital after being bitten on the face by a dog last night.

Paramedics were called to the private residence at about 5.45pm yesterday, a Queensland Ambulance Service representative said.

One patient was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.