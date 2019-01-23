Male in a critical condition following motorbike accident

Queensland Ambulance Service have transported the male, in a critical condition to the Collinsville Multi Purpose Health Service.

Queensland Ambulance Service have transported the male, in a critical condition to the Collinsville Multi Purpose Health Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images

A MALE is in a critical condition, after a single motorbike accident on Scottville Rd in Collinsville today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the patient was a teenage boy, and two crews, including a critical care paramedic attended the scene, which happened at 12.48pm.

"He's sustained serious head injuries and he's in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

"He's being transported to Collinsville Multi Purpose Health Service, where a rescue helicopter will pick him up to transport him, most likely to Townsville Hospital.”

Police are on scene to determine the cause of the accident.