Menu
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service have transported the male, in a critical condition to the Collinsville Multi Purpose Health Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service have transported the male, in a critical condition to the Collinsville Multi Purpose Health Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Male in a critical condition following motorbike accident

Georgia Simpson
by
23rd Jan 2019 1:40 PM

A MALE is in a critical condition, after a single motorbike accident on Scottville Rd in Collinsville today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the patient was a teenage boy, and two crews, including a critical care paramedic attended the scene, which happened at 12.48pm.

"He's sustained serious head injuries and he's in a critical condition,” the spokesperson said.

"He's being transported to Collinsville Multi Purpose Health Service, where a rescue helicopter will pick him up to transport him, most likely to Townsville Hospital.”

Police are on scene to determine the cause of the accident.

ambulance collinsville motorbike accident
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Proserpine man in serious condition after snake bite

    Proserpine man in serious condition after snake bite

    News An RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman has urged people to be aware of appropriate first aid for snake bites.

    Whitsunday climate talks pull big crowds

    Whitsunday climate talks pull big crowds

    News It's not just coral that will be affected by climate change.

    'Dad my car is on fire'

    'Dad my car is on fire'

    News 'Dad my car is on fire!'

    Change for Choppers appeal in the Whitsundays

    Change for Choppers appeal in the Whitsundays

    News RACQ CQ rescue services average one rescue per day.