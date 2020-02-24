Menu
Male violence is an endemic problem

bmuir
by
24th Feb 2020 12:16 PM

 

More than half of women killed last year died at hands of partner or relative.

Globally, six women are killed every hour by people they know.

One woman a week is killed by her partner (or ex-partner) in Australia.

Despite conventional wisdom saying 95% of divorce is for falling out of love, the reality is that nearly half of divorces are for very serious issues, including a pattern of infidelity, physical/emotional abuse, and substance abuse.

Recidivism is rife in Australia because boys lack positive role models at home. There is, undoubtedly, a direct correlation between adolescent boys who display aggressive and violent tendencies at school and those who have broken, abusive families.

Hannah Baxter and her children were not "killed in a fire" as many headlines state. They were murdered.

The man who committed this monstrous act was not "a loving father." Loving fathers do not set fire to their children. He was an evil psychopath.

domestic violence family violence opinion

