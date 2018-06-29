Malicious message received by Whitsunday restaurants

SCAM ALERT: Restaurants in the Whitsundays and Mackay region have been warned to ignore this fake message.

WHITSUNDAY eateries and restaurants have been warned to be on the look out for a scam text message sent to a large number of food outlets across Queensland, including Mackay and the Whitsundays.

The message reads:

"Good evening sorry to message so late but this is URGENT my dad Antonio had dinner there yesterday and is now in hospital with an allergic reaction can you contact us immediately regarding ingredients!! ASAP ********* (name blurred out).”.

Investigations conducted by Mackay Police have shown that the message is malicious in nature.

Police advise any food outlet that receives this message should ignore it as the information contained is false. Do not call the number listed in the message.

If you receive this message or have further information, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.