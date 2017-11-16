Mama Africa's huge Airlie birthday bash

IT'S not Christmas or New Year's just yet but it is Mama Africa's 16th birthday this weekend.

One night just didn't seem long enough for owners Stacy Harvey and Andrew Farrow, so the 'Party of the Year' is now over three massive days.

"There were so many great DJs from all around Australia who really wanted to play so we decided to hold it across the three nights this year,” Stacy said.

"Everyone gets really excited about Mama's birthday because it's always a great event.

"After 16 years we are so grateful to still be doing what we are doing with our awesome staff and customers.”

The party will kick off this Friday night and finish on Sunday with the infamous 'Jungle Party' and '10K Balloon Drop'.

Mama's resident DJs will be joined by guest acts including dancing queen Holly-J for your Psy-trap fix, electro-house mega performer Charlytemplar and the talented Brisbane duo of Mashd N Kutcher.

The never failing highlight of the event is Sunday's free Jungle Party where patrons are encouraged to don their best jungle outfits.

A cash prize of $500 is up for grabs for 'best dressed' with judging to commence at 11pm.

The highly anticipated balloon drop conclude celebrations is not one to miss as $10,000 in cash and prizes can be won on the night.

"Make it to one night or make it to all three but don't miss this years Mama's birthday bash,” Stacy said. "It will be the best yet.”

For free entry make sure you get to the door before 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights or pay a $10 cover fee.

jungle party

WHERE: Mama Africa's

WHEN: Friday, November 16 to Sunday, November 19

COST: $10 after 11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Free entry all night on Sunday.