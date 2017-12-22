Mama brings the beach inside

FUN VIBE: Mama Africa staff, ready to transform the club into a tropical oasis for Summer Festival.

See out 2017 over four days with the first ever 'Summer Festival' in the Whitsundays at Mama Africa.

Apex Agency has joined forces with Mama Africa to bring the best entertainment, creating one massive party in Airlie Beach.

No matter what night you hit the strip, be sure to visit Airlie Beach's favourite venue.

The club will be transformed into a tropical oasis, the Whitsunday beach vibes will be flowing.

A huge lineup of djs' including Chardy Ctrl Alt Del Legs Eleven, DJX Von Furst and Chris Newton will take to the decks to create music magic.

Tropical cocktail waitresses and waiters will be on hand to keep the drinks flowing.

Additional sound and lighting, a confetti canon, UV body paint and a NYE countdown on January 31 will ensure the part atmosphere is constant.

A four day festival pass will only set you back $50 and will let you skip the line with a priority queue.

Tickets are limited so be sure to grab yours online at, www.whitsundaytickets.com.au, or from Mama Africa, Peterpans Travel Center or Lotus Boutique.

For those that leave it too late or can't handle four days of endless good times one day passes are available at the doors each night.