Mama's massive thank-you

Dane Lillingstone | 2nd Jun 2017 5:50 PM
RAISING FUNDS: The crews of Volunteer Whitsundays and Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub come together in preparation for a massive thank you party on Friday.
RAISING FUNDS: The crews of Volunteer Whitsundays and Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub come together in preparation for a massive thank you party on Friday.

A MASSIVE thank-you night will light up Airlie Beach on Friday as Mama Africa brings the party to town.

Their "final celebration party” will give thanks to all volunteers and helpers, and people who've done it tough through Cyclone Debbie.

Kicking off at 7.30pm, there will be drinks on arrival and free nibblies with live music from 9pm.

For the month of May, Mama Africa have been collecting their door charge with the intention of giving it to a good cause.

"We knew town was going to be quiet and we discussed taking the door fee off but then we thought let's put the door charge towards a good cause,” Mama Africa owner Stacy Harvey said.

"We've been following Volunteer Whitsundays and we know so many people who've been helped by them.

" I've got friends who've been involved and we thought it's one of many great causes and something that came out of nothing. It's just a nice away to give back to them.

"Hopefully the funds will go towards their efforts and reaching their goal.”

The massive night will feature the club's popular fluoro party with free face painting as well.

"It's just a way for everyone to get together and celebrate together,” Ms Harvey said.

"It's for the whole community to come together and say 'thank you' to all those people who went above and beyond during the cyclone recovery. It's about celebrating the community spirit.

"We'll be inviting everyone along to celebrate everything that's great about living in Airlie Beach.”

The nightclub itself was hit hard by Cyclone Debbie but things are looking up.

"We suffered quite a lot of water damage. It's been a difficult process. We've just been opening when we can,” Mr Harvey said.

"We've got temporary flooring at the moment.

"(But) next week should be a busy week in town. There's a lot on.

"The more events like this that can happen the better.”

GUIDE

WHAT: Final Celebration Party

WHEN: From 7.30pm, Friday, June 2

WHERE: Mama Africa Bar and Nightclub

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach cyclone debbie mama africa whitsundays

Mama's massive thank-you

