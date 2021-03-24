Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane has reportedly tabled a massive four-year offer to off-contract star Kotoni Staggs in a desperate bid to keep him at Red Hill.
Brisbane has reportedly tabled a massive four-year offer to off-contract star Kotoni Staggs in a desperate bid to keep him at Red Hill.
Sport

Mammoth $2.8m offer for Broncos gun

24th Mar 2021 5:01 PM

Brisbane has reportedly tabled a massive four-year offer to off-contract star Kotoni Staggs in a desperate bid to keep him at Red Hill.

Staggs has a contract clause in his favour for 2022 but he hasn't activated that yet, meaning he could walk away from the Broncos at the end of this season.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

He's reportedly being courted by a number of rivals including the Gold Coast Titans, Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels.

The 22-year-oldcould earn as much as $800,000 a season at one of those clubs, but Brisbane is banking on him staying in the Queensland capital for less.

Still, it's certainly not peanuts they're offering.

Kotoni Staggs of the Brisbane Broncos.
Kotoni Staggs of the Brisbane Broncos.

READ MORE: Reigning champs dealt major blow

The Courier Mail reports the Broncos have tabled a $2.8 million contract to the Tongan international centre, equating to $700,000 per season.

It comes less than a week after the Broncos lost rising star fullback Reece Walsh to the Warriors, but a day after they managed to re-sign boom backrower Jordan Riki.

Staggs is currently out with a long-term injury and is due back mid-season.

He is expected to make a decision on his football future within weeks.

The Broncos will next face the Canterbury Bulldogs at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

 

 

Originally published as Mammoth $2.8m offer for Broncos gun

broncos nrl 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two cars taken, three homes targeted in Bowen break-in spree

        Premium Content Two cars taken, three homes targeted in Bowen break-in spree

        Crime A police investigation is under way after a string of break-ins across town.

        SPORTS WRAP: Bowlers take trip to contest Northern Challenge

        Premium Content SPORTS WRAP: Bowlers take trip to contest Northern Challenge

        Sport Check out the latest darts, bowls and golf results from around the Whitsundays...

        ‘Could have been killed’: Activists storm Bravus rail site

        Premium Content ‘Could have been killed’: Activists storm Bravus rail site

        News ‘Unverified claims’ that one activist came into contact with a work vehicle are...

        Eight major items to be discussed at today’s council meeting

        Premium Content Eight major items to be discussed at today’s council meeting

        Council News Big-ticket items such as the Bowen Masterplan, a new bottle shop in Cannonvale and...