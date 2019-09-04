Menu
Man, 19, killed in collision with truck on Gympie Road

Mark Furler
by
4th Sep 2019 5:30 AM
A YOUNG man has lost his life after his car collided with a truck on Gympie Road at Aspley on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 19-year-old was killed at the intersection of Gympie Road and Webster Road just after midnight.

It is believed the Kelvin Grove man was the driver of a Toyota Celica sedan, when it collided with a truck.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash comes after another fatality at Tweed Heads involving an alleged hit and run which sparked a dramatic Brisbane Airport arrest.

