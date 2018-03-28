Menu
Login
News

Man, 19, takes law into his own hands and punches hoon

Annie Perets
by

A YOUNG man sick to death of hoons speeding in front of his house decided to take the law into his own hands.

The act of vigilantism landed Joshua Steven Evans in court.

The 19-year-old tyre fitter pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday to assault occasioning bodily harm and driving unlicensed.

The court heard Evans lives in front of a 40kmh zone, but his lawyer Natasha Schumacher said Evans had observed drivers speeding past and occasionally doing burnouts.

Evans lives with a number of younger siblings and felt they were being endangered.

Despite having never held a driver's licence, Evans jumped into a car on December 3 last year and drove to the house of one of the drivers who caused him concern.

At the victim's house, Evans punched him in the face.

Magistrate John Parker told Evans he handled the problem the wrong way.

"I can understand why you're angry, but you can't take the law in your hands, and go and dish out on these people," Mr Parker said.

Evans was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for three months.
 

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

Prossie junior cricketers celebrate achievements

NOT even the deluge of rain or a power blackout could keep the strong contingent of Proserpine Junior Cricketers away from their annual presentation afternoon

New course for Hamo marathon

WINNER'S CIRCLE: Milly Clark in action during the Hamilton island Hilly Half Marathon last year.

New course for Hamilton Island marathon highlights Whitsunday views

Whitsundays - it's going to be a wet and windy week

Cedar Creek Falls will continue to flow with the expected rainfall over the next 10 days.

Rain, rain and more rain forecast for the Whitsundays.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Tourism Whitsundays' Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Hamilton Island last year.

Know a great Whitsundays tourism operator?

Local Partners