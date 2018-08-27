Menu
FARM ACCIDENT: Emergency crews rushed to Alloway after reports a man's arm was amputated by machinery.
Man, 25, almost loses arm in macadamia farm accident

EMERGENCY services were called to reports a young man had his arm amputated by farm machinery at a macadamia farm.

It is believed the man's arm became stuck in the machine used for macadamia harvesting at Alloway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called about 3pm to reports a 25-year-old man had a "near amputation" of his arm.

Paramedics were able to stabilise the man at the scene.

The man was transferred by ambulance to Bundaberg Airport where he is waiting to be transferred by helicopter to Brisbane.

"He travelled in a serious, but stable condition," the spokesman said.

"He will be transferred by helicopter to Brisbane."

