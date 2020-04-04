Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
Crime

Man faces rape and death threat charges

by WILL ZWAR
4th Apr 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, 25, faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault in Parap earlier this week, including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening in Moulden and was taken to the Palmerston Watch House after allegedly entering a Parap apartment through an unlocked balcony door, before sexually assaulting a woman about 12.20pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The woman, 38, suffered a broken arm in the alleged attack, which saw the man flee the first storey apartment.

The man faces two charges of sexual intercourse without consent, two charges of attempted sexual assault without consent, make a threat to kill a person and being armed with an offensive weapon among other charges.

The man has been refused bail.

The victim also suffered lacerations and fractures to her face and cuts and bruises to her body in the alleged incident and was initially transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

Originally published as Man, 25, faces rape and death threat charges

court crime rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Live music straight to your living room

        premium_icon Live music straight to your living room

        News With 24 hand-picked bands, your Friday night in never looked so good.

        Bottle shop patrons behaving themselves

        premium_icon Bottle shop patrons behaving themselves

        News There are no limits on purchases at some Whitsunday bottle shops and certainly no...

        Seafood industry buoyed by Federal support

        premium_icon Seafood industry buoyed by Federal support

        News Bowen fishermen have seen a tough few weeks, but hope the light at the end of the...

        Iconic Airlie hostel forced to close its doors

        premium_icon Iconic Airlie hostel forced to close its doors

        News The executive chairman said they were “left with no choice whatsoever”.