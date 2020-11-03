Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Hospital.
Bundaberg Hospital.
News

Man, 28, remains in intensive care after traffic crash

Crystal Jones
3rd Nov 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG man remains in intensive care at Bundaberg Hospital following a horror crash yesterday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the NewsMail yesterday that the crash between a motorcycle and a car on Goodwood Rd at Alloway was called in just after 11am yesterday.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Bundaberg Hospital hospital in the company of critical care paramedics.

Bundaberg Hospital today confirmed a 28-year-old man was in intensive care suffering from a number of injuries to the entire left side of his body.

More Stories

traffic crashes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

        Premium Content Bowen to receive vital support with new suicide network

        Community A funding package means residents will now have access to a range of initiatives.

        Sugar mill crushes less than expected because of wet weather

        Premium Content Sugar mill crushes less than expected because of wet weather

        Rural Wilmar Sugar’s Plane Creek Mill crushed less cane because of disruptions by rain...

        Tourism Whitsundays stays afloat in face of COVID

        Premium Content Tourism Whitsundays stays afloat in face of COVID

        Travel The annual report revealed the industry was bleeding $75m a month during lockdown.

        Fugitive claimed parents were ‘keen sailors’

        Premium Content Fugitive claimed parents were ‘keen sailors’

        Crime PERJURY TRIAL: The boat Markis Turner used to flee the country remained at a Mackay...