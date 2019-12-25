Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Police Service is investigating a Christmas morning stabbing on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Man, 34, stabbed after Christmas morning row

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been stabbed after an argument broke out in an upstairs apartment of a Buderim apartment block this morning.

The Christmas morning violence erupted about 3.50am at the apartment off Goshawk Boulevard.

Neighbours who called police reported hearing a loud noise and arguing.

Police arrived to notice damage to the front door and frame.

A police spokeswoman said when no-one answered they secured entry to find the 34-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his right shoulder.

He has been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations continue.

christmas crime editors picks stabbing
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the people keeping Airlie ticking at Christmas

        premium_icon Meet the people keeping Airlie ticking at Christmas

        News Our dedicated workers make sure visitors have a top holiday during the festive season.

        Bowen vegetation fire extinguished

        Bowen vegetation fire extinguished

        News Firefighters continuing to dampen down edges of vegetation fire.

        SMILE: Cute Santa pics from the Whitsundays

        premium_icon SMILE: Cute Santa pics from the Whitsundays

        News We put the call out for the good, the bad and the ugly and you delivered.

        BACK ON: Fireworks to go ahead across region

        premium_icon BACK ON: Fireworks to go ahead across region

        News Council announces that New Year’s Eve fireworks have been given the green light.