FILE PHOTO: A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with one count of murder after a 61-year-old man was killed in an alleged stabbing overnight.
Man, 57, charged with murder after brutal alleged stabbing

13th Jun 2019 6:03 AM
A SUNSHINE Coast man has been charged with murder after a 61-year-old man was allegedly stabbed overnight.

Police were called to a residence on Hamilton St, Buderim at 9.50pm following reports there was a disturbance at the address.

On arrival, the 61-year-old man was found with apparent stab wounds to his torso.

The man was rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition but was pronounced dead earlier this morning.

Detectives took a man into custody at the scene without further incident.

A 57-year-old Buderim man has been charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

