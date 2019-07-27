Menu
Police seal off a road during the chaos overnight. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Man, 61, held over NSW road rampage

27th Jul 2019 7:08 AM
A 61-year-old man has been arrested after a road rampage that saw him strike several vehicles, almost hit pedestrians, and spark a police pursuit in Sydney's south.

Early on Saturday, the man was driving on East Street in Sutherland when he collided with three vehicles.

Passers-by surrounded the car but the man mounted the footpath and drove off, almost hitting the people in the process.

Paramedics tend to two men trapped in their vehicle. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
An injured man is stretchered to a waiting ambulance. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
One of the badly damaged vehicles. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
He then rammed another vehicle at some traffic lights before police began a pursuit. A short while later, the man stopped his car at an intersection and was arrested.

In responding to the incident, a police vehicle collided with a car.

 

The man was driving on East Street, Sutherland when he collided with three vehicles. . Picture: Gordon McComiskie
The male driver of the patrol car was taken to hospital for observation. His passenger was uninjured.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, suffered minor lacerations.

The crash will be investigated.

