His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.
Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

4th Apr 2019 5:25 PM | Updated: 5th Apr 2019 4:01 AM
A VICTIM of an alleged stabbing inside a Hervey Bay motel room died six weeks after he was attacked, a court has heard.   

The 67-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds, including to his back and neck, following an altercation on November 2 last year.   

He died mid-December last year.  

His alleged attacker, Townsville man Christopher Martin Woods, was charged with attempted murder.  

On Thursday, Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard the 47-year-old man could face a more serious charge following the man's death.  

Police prosecutor Kathryn Stagoll asked for an adjournment so Mr Woods' charges could be confirmed.   

The 67-year-old alleged victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the evening altercation at the motel, located on the Esplanade in Urangan.  

Mr Woods appeared in court yesterday by a video link from custody.   

During Mr Woods' unsuccessful bail application in November, the court heard Mr Woods claimed he was acting in self-defence.   

Mr Woods' case will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 18.   

