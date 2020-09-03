Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
Crime

Man a ‘festival sex pest’, police say

by Frances Vinall
3rd Sep 2020 6:51 PM

A 39-year-old man is accused of being a sex pest who indecently assaulted women at Melbourne festivals and on public transport.

Muhammad Khan, of Keilor, did not appear in court on Thursday but left it to his lawyer Liliana Dubroja to represent him.

He is accused of committing a sexual offence against a 21-year-old woman at the St Kilda Festival in February 2015.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a 25-year-old woman in a tram in February 2017.

Police say he then indecently assaulted a 27-year-old woman at the Brunswick Street Festival in March 2018.

Khan will next appear in court in January.

Originally published as Man a 'festival sex pest': police

crime police sex pest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More testing will safeguard Whitsunday tourism

        Premium Content More testing will safeguard Whitsunday tourism

        Health A positive COVID fragment found in sewage has prompted a push to visit one of the pop-up clinics and keep the community safe.

        Marina berth funding small step for struggling operators

        Premium Content Marina berth funding small step for struggling operators

        News A $2M funding injection has been tagged a ‘good start’, but more is needed to help...

        Collinsville centre ‘jewel in the community’s crown’

        Premium Content Collinsville centre ‘jewel in the community’s crown’

        Community The Collinsville Connect Telecentre is the last of its kind after a Federal...

        Sea Eagles’ landslide win a sign of good things to come

        Premium Content Sea Eagles’ landslide win a sign of good things to come

        AFL Junior side puts in strong performance against Saints despite windy conditions.