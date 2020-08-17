Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home.
News

Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

Aisling Brennan
17th Aug 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LISMORE man accused of attacking a man with hockey stick will face trial for his alleged crime.

Police allege Trevor Maher was one of two people who entered a home on Phyllis Street, South Lismore armed with an implement in December.

A short time later, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and allegedly was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old and police allege the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It's understood he suffered head injuries, several fractures and a number of other injuries.

Maher was later arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and affray.

Maher is yet to enter any formal plea.

Last week Magistrate Jeff Linden committed Maher for trial in the Lismore District Court on September 14.

More Stories

lismore crime lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MINE INQUIRY: 5 things we know so far

        Premium Content MINE INQUIRY: 5 things we know so far

        News The landmark inquiry is now entering its third week.

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Anglo American boss to front coal mining inquiry

        Premium Content Anglo American boss to front coal mining inquiry

        News Public hearings as part of the inquiry are entering the third week.

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Not guilty pleas pile up as trio challenge COVID charge

        Premium Content Not guilty pleas pile up as trio challenge COVID charge

        News Three more people have pleaded not guilty to breaking lockdown rules at a Bowen...

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘It would change people’s lives, it would have changed mine’

        Premium Content ‘It would change people’s lives, it would have changed mine’

        Health A petition to secure kidney dialysis treatment in Proserpine has garnered more than...

        • 17th Aug 2020 5:00 AM