Man accused of carrying bomb, loaded rifle faces sentencing

Police allegedly found the homemade bomb inside the Ford hatchback early on Saturday. The bomb disposal unit dismantled the device. Frank Redward

WHEN police allegedly discovered a loaded .22 rifle and a home-made bomb inside a car, the sleepy seaside town of Urunga was thrust into the spotlight.

The bomb squad based in Sydney was flown in to dismantle the explosive device found inside a Ford Hatchback, allegedly driven by Ben Charles Thompson.

Police alleged Thompson was heavily affected by drugs at the time.

The Bellingen man, aged in his early 30s, is accused of brawling with officers when they attempted to arrest him.

The incident unfolded late on a Friday night in August last year. After a string of court appearances, he has since pleaded guilty to a number of offences.

Thompson appeared at his sentencing hearing at Coffs Harbour District Court yesterday, where Judge Bozic was informed he would adhere to his guilty plea.

The sentencing was part-heard over 60 minutes. Judge Bozic will hand down the sentence next week, May 17.

At the time of the incident, police allege two officers spotted the hatchback driving erratically, lights turning on and off, through the streets of Urunga.

Thompson was arrested, and it was discovered he had allegedly been driving an unregistered vehicle while his licence was disqualified.

He has also been accused of carrying illicit drugs, and ammunition without holding a permit.

He was placed into custody but has been out on bail since January.

Thompson will be sentenced on the charge of possessing an explosive in a public place, and summary offences of possess ammunition without holding a permit, and possessing prohibited drugs.