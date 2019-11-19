Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged with wilful exposure after an alleged incident in Airlie Beach.
A man has been charged with wilful exposure after an alleged incident in Airlie Beach. PETER CARRUTHERS
Crime

Man accused of exposing himself, breaking into accommodation

by Deborah Friend
19th Nov 2019 3:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOLIE is fronting Bowen Magistrates Court today after he allegedly exposed himself before then breaking into accommodation in Airlie Beach yesterday.

Police were called to a business on The Esplanade, Airlie Beach, about 2.20pm where a man was allegedly performing a lewd act in one of the shops.

The 41-year-old Australian citizen was arrested for wilful exposure and police claim he was also linked to another incident, in schoolies central, which had been reported at 3pm.

Later, about 3am, a group of female schoolies were staying in accommodation in the Main St when a man allegedly forced his way into their room through their door, and confronted the girls.

Police claim he told them he was a police officer before decamping.

"Our investigation led us to the same person, so he has been arrested and charged with wilful exposure in the Main St, burglary for breaking into the accommodation, impersonating a police officer, and while in custody, he smeared medical cream over the CCTV camera in his cell," Senior Sergeant Nathan Blaine said.

Bail was opposed because the man, who is an itinerant travelling around Australia with no fixed address, was deemed a risk due to the nature of the offences.

Other than this incident, police said schoolies was "going well".

"Overall, it's been great from a schoolies perspective," Senior Sergeant Nathan Blaine said.

"We've had no grief at all."

About 800 schoolies have already arrived in region with about 200 more expected to trickle in throughout the week.

airlie beach schoolies bowen magistrates court crime schoolies toolie
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire currently burning in Collinsville

        Bushfire currently burning in Collinsville

        Breaking Firefighters are on the scene of a bushfire that is currently burning near the Collinsville CBD.

        • 19th Nov 2019 3:42 PM
        Air conditioners used to climb and break into house in Bowen

        premium_icon Air conditioners used to climb and break into house in Bowen

        Crime Police say thieves are prepared to climb large heights to gain entry

        • 19th Nov 2019 3:35 PM
        Bowen team successfully complete their charity rally dream

        premium_icon Bowen team successfully complete their charity rally dream

        Local Faces The pair blew their original fundraising goal out of the water

        Man hits 'rock bottom' as he drunkenly crashes motorbike

        premium_icon Man hits 'rock bottom' as he drunkenly crashes motorbike

        Crime Concerning circumstances behind crash revealed in court