Man accused of exposing himself, breaking into accommodation

A man has been charged with wilful exposure after an alleged incident in Airlie Beach. PETER CARRUTHERS

A TOOLIE is fronting Bowen Magistrates Court today after he allegedly exposed himself before then breaking into accommodation in Airlie Beach yesterday.

Police were called to a business on The Esplanade, Airlie Beach, about 2.20pm where a man was allegedly performing a lewd act in one of the shops.

The 41-year-old Australian citizen was arrested for wilful exposure and police claim he was also linked to another incident, in schoolies central, which had been reported at 3pm.

Later, about 3am, a group of female schoolies were staying in accommodation in the Main St when a man allegedly forced his way into their room through their door, and confronted the girls.

Police claim he told them he was a police officer before decamping.

"Our investigation led us to the same person, so he has been arrested and charged with wilful exposure in the Main St, burglary for breaking into the accommodation, impersonating a police officer, and while in custody, he smeared medical cream over the CCTV camera in his cell," Senior Sergeant Nathan Blaine said.

Bail was opposed because the man, who is an itinerant travelling around Australia with no fixed address, was deemed a risk due to the nature of the offences.

Other than this incident, police said schoolies was "going well".

"Overall, it's been great from a schoolies perspective," Senior Sergeant Nathan Blaine said.

"We've had no grief at all."

About 800 schoolies have already arrived in region with about 200 more expected to trickle in throughout the week.