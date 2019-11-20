Man accused of exposing himself in Airlie fronts court

A MAN accused of exposing himself to a woman in Airlie Beach and impersonating a police officer was remanded in custody during a court appearance in Bowen yesterday.

Mark Benjamin Morrison, 41, of Bongaree, faced Bowen Magistrates Court via videolink from Whitsunday Police station charged with wilful exposure of his genitals to offend another person in Airlie Beach Esplanade, Airlie Beach on November 18.

He also faced court charged with entering a building and wilfully damaging a door lock and assuming the identity of a police officer while he wasn't one, as well as wilfully damaging a CCTV camera, which belonged to police.

Mr Morrison initially appeared represented by duty solicitor Ali Ladd who told the court she had concerns about taking instructions from him.

Ms Ladd suggested an assessment needed to be done.

Mr Morrison, however, sacked Ms Ladd before she was able to represent him.

He was then appointed Bowen duty solicitor Peta Vernon, but after speaking with Mr Morrison, Ms Vernon too told the court she was "unable to take comprehensive instructions".

When Mr Morrison said he would represent himself, magistrate James Morton told him he would not accept a guilty plea without him having legal representation.

Mr Morrison then entered not guilty pleas to the wilful exposure, assuming the identity of a police officer and damaging the door lock.

He pleaded guilty to damaging the CCTV camera.

Mr Morrison was remanded in custody, to appear in court again on December 2.