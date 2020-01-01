Man accused of possessing knife and abusing police

Multiple people have been charged with drug driving this week.

HERE are the charges Whitsunday Police have laid in the last week.

Charged with knife possession

A MAN has been charged with being a public nuisance and possession of a knife in a public place, after an incident at the Whitsunday Police Station.

The 43-year-old, from Jubilee Pocket, entered the station on December 28, at about 7.30pm, and allegedly began verbally abusing staff.

“He was given repeated directions to leave but he continued to yell obscenities,” Acting Senior Sergeant Mark Flynn said.

“So he was arrested and charged with public nuisance and possession of a knife in a public place after police allegedly found a throwing knife in the defendant’s backpack.”

He is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 13, 2020.

Drivers to front court

A 43-YEAR-OLD Cannonvale man has been charged with low range drink driving after allegedly recording a BAC of 0.062.

The man was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, at 10.40pm, on December 30.

He is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 20, 2020.

Drug driving charges

TWO people have been charged with drug driving in the past week.

On December 24, at about 12.50am, a 27-year-old Cannonvale woman was stopped on Jasinique Drive, in Flame Tree.

She allegedly recorded a positive roadside test, so was taken to the police station for a further test, which police claim showed the presence of a relevant drug.

On December 28, a 41-year-old Mandalay man was also charged with drug driving after being stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, at 11.30pm.

He allegedly recorded a positive roadside test and was taken to the police station for a further test, which police will alleged showed the presence of a relevant drug.

Both defendants are due to appear before Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 2, 2020.

Public nuisance

THREE people have been charged with being a public nuisance in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct (SNP) in the past week.

On December 26, a 24-year-old Airlie Beach man was arrested, at 11.45pm, after he was found jumping on parked vehicles.

On December 28, a 27-year-old man, from Coogee, NSW, was arrested at 2.45am after allegedly verbally abusing a taxi driver.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man, from NSW, was arrested at 12.20am today (December 31) after he was involved in a fight with another man at the taxi rank.

All three were issued with an infringement notice and $800 fine, and a banning order preventing them from re-entering the SNP.