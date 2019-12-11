Man accused of ramming into property with car

A JUBILEE Pocket man has been charged with 13 offences and remanded in custody after allegedly ramming his car into the front of a property.

The 47-year-old allegedly tried to ram his car into the house, in Jubilee Pocket, about 11pm, on Thursday, December 5, but concrete stairs at the front of the house stopped the car.

He was arrested by Whitsunday detectives and charged just after midnight, on December 6, and held in custody until Monday, December 9, when he appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Sergeant Jason Colley said the incident started with "some sort of dispute”.

"There was some sort of dispute with the resident there and the defendant has decided to jump in his car and ram the property,” Sgt Colley said.

"He was trying to ram into the house but he hit concrete stairs at the front, and damaged them, which stopped the car.

"Offences include dangerous operation of a vehicle and there are also allegations of assault and entering a dwelling with intent - after ramming the house he's gone inside and abused a few people.”

The defendant has been remanded in custody until February 9, 2020, after police objected to bail.