Man accused of ripping wiper from police vehicle

HERE'S hoping rain stays away from the region over the coming days for the sake of our Whitsunday police, after a man allegedly ripped a windscreen wiper off a police vehicle last week.

The incident occurred about 12.30am last Sunday night near the lagoon carpark.

The man was charged with wilfully damaging a police vehicle and is scheduled to appear in court on August 3.

Drivers to face court

POLICE charged a suite of alleged drink drivers at the weekend, prompting calls to play it safe on the roads.

Whitsunday police caught six alleged drink drivers from July 17 to 21.

A 63-year-old Mt Julian woman allegedly returned a reading on 0.09 after she was pulled over on Shute Harbour Rd near Cannonvale last Friday, July 17.

Over the weekend, four drivers allegedly returned readings above the legal limit, including a 26-year-old Proserpine man who recorded a reading of 0.142 after he was pulled over on Waterson Way at 6.50am on Sunday.

Just 20 minutes later, at 7.10am, a 28-year-old P-plater from Townsville was also pulled over on Waterson Way and allegedly recorded a reading of 0.039.

Whitsunday Police Acting Sergeant Aaron Fitzpatrick said police were now actively conducting static sites and random breath tests.

"Police remind the community not to drink and drive, even be cautious after having a big night," he said.