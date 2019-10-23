Menu
A 48-year-old Queensland man was aboard a flight to Sydney when police allege he filmed flight attendants inappropriately while they were assisting other passengers.
Crime

Man accused of shocking act towards flight attendants

by ANDREW POTTS
23rd Oct 2019 1:49 PM
A MAN will front court after allegedly repeatedly 'upskirting' flight attendants on a Gold Coast to Sydney connection.

The 48-year-old Queensland man was aboard a flight to Sydney yesterday when police allege he filmed flight attendants inappropriately while they were assisting other passengers.

Late yesterday the man also visited a Sydney attraction where police allege he filmed two teenagers - aged 15 and 17 - while following them through exhibits.

The Queensland man was arrested late yesterday.
A fellow visitor became suspicious of the man and notified security, who contacted police.

Officers seized a mobile phone and digital camera on which they allegedly found numerous videos and images located of "upskirting" offences against several females.

The man was charged with possessing child abuse material, five counts of filming private parts without consent, two counts of attempting to film private parts without consent, and three counts of aggravated attempt film private parts without consent of a person under 16 years.

He was refused bail to appear before Manly Local Court today

crime flight plane upskirting

