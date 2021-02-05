Menu
A man was allegedly caught with loaded gun at an Airlie Beach venue. Photo: File
Crime

Man accused of taking loaded revolver into Airlie venue

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
5th Feb 2021 3:53 PM
A Cannonvale man has been remanded in police custody after he allegedly took a loaded gun into an Airlie Beach drinking hole.

Whitsunday Police officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said police were called to a disturbance at a Cannonvale property at 8pm on Thursday night, where a man was allegedly threatening occupants.

When police arrived the man had left, but he was later found at licensed premises in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.

Senior Sergeant Blain said the man was found to have a .22 calibre hand gun with a silencer, which was allegedly loaded.

The man was arrested and charged with multiple offences including unlawfully possessing a weapon, possessing explosives and possession of a restricted item.

Sen-Sgt Blain said about 100 people were inside the Airlie Beach venue when the man was found.

The 27-year-old man was already on bail for other offences and was remanded in custody to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on March 1.

proserpine magistrates court unlawful possession of weapons weapons charges whitsunday police whitsundays crime
Whitsunday Times

