Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after allegedly intimidating his neighbour with a pistol. Picture: Supplied.
A man has been charged after allegedly intimidating his neighbour with a pistol. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

Man accused of threatening neighbour with gun

Jodie Callcott
17th Feb 2020 8:05 AM | Updated: 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after allegedly intimidating his neighbour with a pistol.

About 2pm on Saturday, a woman called police after she received threatening text messages from a neighbour regarding street parking.

Shortly after, officers attached to Tweed-Byron Police District attended Tweed St, Bilambil Heights and spoke with the 39-year-old woman.

Police will allege the male neighbour drove past the woman about 4.30pm and allegedly pointed a gun at her through the car window.

Officers approached the man and removed him, and another woman, from the car.

Officers searched the car and found two replica flintlock pistols.

The 46-year-old man and woman were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Following inquiries, the woman was released without charge.

The man was charged with use carriage service to menace/harass/offend, armed with intent commit indictable offence, possess unauthorised pistol, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm.

He was refused bail and appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday and was granted conditional bail.

He will reappear at the same court on February 26.

More Stories

Show More
bilambil heights crime editors picks
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 will be ‘turnaround’ year for Whitsunday weddings

        premium_icon 2020 will be ‘turnaround’ year for Whitsunday weddings

        News Wedding insiders have said nuptials in the Whitsundays are looking good

        Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        premium_icon Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        News Next phase of Wonders of the Whitsundays campaign has been launched

        Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        premium_icon Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        News Special creative exhibition aims to support bushfire relief effort

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days