Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Cannonvale man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a unit and stealing items.
A Cannonvale man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a unit and stealing items.
Crime

Man admits to break-in but must wait to learn fate

Elyse Wurm
14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST 48 hours after a Cannonvale man broke into a unit in Airlie Beach and stole possessions, he admitted to his crimes in court.

Dan Allen Degney appeared before Proserpine Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to three offences he committed on Saturday, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and break and enter.

But Degney will not learn his fate until the end of the month.

Lawyer Peta Vernon said the 37-year-old man was on parole and his charges were serious, so the sentence could take a long time.

Magistrate James Morton adjourned Degney’s matter to Thursday, July 30.

No application was made for bail so Degney will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

airlie beach crime break and enter crime mackay crime obstruct police proserpine magistrates court unlawful use of a motor vehicle
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        premium_icon FIFO service on the cards for Whitsunday mine workers

        News A grand plan to charter miners to and from Whitsunday Coast Airport could slash travel time by three hours

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Whitsundays set for chilly nights as temperatures plummet

        premium_icon Whitsundays set for chilly nights as temperatures plummet

        Weather Bust out your winter woolies because there are some cold conditions ahead.

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Opting for JobSeeker over work ‘makes economic sense’

        premium_icon Opting for JobSeeker over work ‘makes economic sense’

        Money A restaurateur struggling to find staff says he understands why workers chose the...

        • 14th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Jealous’ ex attacks former partner’s new flame

        premium_icon ‘Jealous’ ex attacks former partner’s new flame

        Crime The man had stopped to pick up a wheelbarrow when he saw another man hiding inside...

        • 14th Jul 2020 4:30 AM