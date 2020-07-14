Man admits to break-in but must wait to learn fate

A Cannonvale man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a unit and stealing items.

JUST 48 hours after a Cannonvale man broke into a unit in Airlie Beach and stole possessions, he admitted to his crimes in court.

Dan Allen Degney appeared before Proserpine Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to three offences he committed on Saturday, including unlawful use of a motor vehicle and break and enter.

But Degney will not learn his fate until the end of the month.

Lawyer Peta Vernon said the 37-year-old man was on parole and his charges were serious, so the sentence could take a long time.

Magistrate James Morton adjourned Degney’s matter to Thursday, July 30.

No application was made for bail so Degney will remain in custody until his next court appearance.