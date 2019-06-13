Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anthony Peter Sampieri
Anthony Peter Sampieri
News

Man admits to raping girl at dance studio

by AAP
13th Jun 2019 11:58 AM

A convicted rapist has admitted he raped a seven-year-old girl he'd choked and detained in a Sydney dance studio bathroom.

Anthony Peter Sampieri, 55, on Thursday pleaded guilty to three counts of child rape and seven other charges in Sydney's Central Local Court after the attack in a Kogarah dance studio bathroom in November 2018.

As a result of the guilty pleas, five charges relating to alleged assaults and using a child to make child abuse material were withdrawn.

A bearded Sampieri appeared via video link as his lawyer, Penny Musgrave, entered the pleas on his behalf.

He was committed to Downing Centre Local Court for sentence on June 21.

More Stories

convicted rapist dance studio editors picks rape sydney

Top Stories

    Boat fire on Hamilton Island

    Boat fire on Hamilton Island

    News A boat was ablaze in the Hamilton Island Marina last night.

    • 13th Jun 2019 1:03 PM
    Multi-million dollar development planned for iconic landmark

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar development planned for iconic landmark

    Politics The new state-of-the-art facility is set to utilise the scenic views

    • 13th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Dash-ing event for a great cause

    Dash-ing event for a great cause

    News Back a winner and raise money for charity.

    TRAVEL TIPS: For starters, head off the beaten track

    premium_icon TRAVEL TIPS: For starters, head off the beaten track

    People and Places 'I have noticed people say 'ta' instead of thank you.'