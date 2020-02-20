Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
News

Man airlifted after being trapped in car

Jessica Mcgrath
20th Feb 2020 8:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, who was initially trapped inside a vehicle in the South Burnett, was airlifted to Brisbane early this morning.

Paramedics found the single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Racecourse Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd in Nanango at 12.46am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported treating two patients at the scene.

QFES team member assisted paramedics to free the man who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The man, aged in his 30s, had sustained chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked just before 1.30am.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic.

The second patient was treated for abdominal, leg and head injuries and was transported in a serious, but stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital.

kingaroy hospital racq lifeflight rescue royal women's and brisbane hospital
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hydro-electric plant a ‘game-changer’ for region

        premium_icon Hydro-electric plant a ‘game-changer’ for region

        News The proposed plant could see electricity prices fall and water security improved in the Whitsundays.

        Vomit-covered man found on road side, head lights 'blinding'

        premium_icon Vomit-covered man found on road side, head lights 'blinding'

        Crime Found in a pool of vomit, he recorded more than three times the limit

        Eight-person limit on region’s short-term accommodation

        premium_icon Eight-person limit on region’s short-term accommodation

        News An experienced property owner was concerned the limit would impact the economy and...

        Man given one last chance in court

        premium_icon Man given one last chance in court

        News A Proserpine man has been given one last chance after being charged with wilful...