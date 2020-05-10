Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man airlifted after grain mixer accident

by Nathan Edwards
10th May 2020 7:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been airlifted in a serious condition to a Brisbane hospital after his hand became stuck in a grain mixer near Toowoomba on Sunday.

The man, aged in his thirties, was treated on scene by Queensland Ambulance Service Crews before being transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he would then be airlifted via RACQ LifeFlight on to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is reported the man's right hand was severely injured after it became stuck in a grain mixer on a private property in the Western Downs region.

Originally published as Man airlifted after grain mixer accident

grain mixer rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Staged re-entry to mine begins just days after blast

        premium_icon Staged re-entry to mine begins just days after blast

        News While mining will not be resumed, the re-entry will allow for investigations to begin

        Mackay GP says continued doctor visits essential

        premium_icon Mackay GP says continued doctor visits essential

        Health Mackay-based GP says some health conditions cannot be treated through telehealth...

        Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        premium_icon Showgrounds saddle up for a $338,000 revamp

        Community The stables may be empty for now, but a $338,000 revamp to the Clermont Showgrounds...

        Dealing with ISO overload this Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Dealing with ISO overload this Mother’s Day

        News A family therapist is hosting an online forum this Mother’s Day to help women deal...