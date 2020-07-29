Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash in Nelly Bay.
The crash in Nelly Bay.
News

Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

by SAM FLANAGAN
29th Jul 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been airlifted to Townsville Hospital after his car crashed into a tree on Magnetic Island this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene just before 9.30am after reports of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Kelly St and Sooning St.

A car had left the street and ploughed into a tree, with the vehicle badly damaged in the crash.

Paramedics treated the driver on scene for facial, abdominal and leg injuries.

The man in his 30s was transported to the Magnetic Island Health Service Centre before being flown to the Townsville University Hospital in stable condition around 10.30am.

It's unknown how the vehicle left the road at this stage.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Man airlifted after Magnetic Island crash

More Stories

airlift crash magentic island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Entertainment Centre was ‘in jeopardy’ before state lifeline

        premium_icon Entertainment Centre was ‘in jeopardy’ before state lifeline

        News The new budget for the ‘heart and soul’ of Proserpine is now $8M more than originally anticipated.

        $100K to transform Bowen’s food waste into profit

        premium_icon $100K to transform Bowen’s food waste into profit

        News The funds will go towards a feasibility study for Food Transformation Plant in...

        New website brings Whitsunday food to your fingertips

        premium_icon New website brings Whitsunday food to your fingertips

        Business Two Airlie Beach foodies have brought an end to the days of tough decisions about...

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member