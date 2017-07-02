Man airlifted from bulk carrier off Bowen

The Night Kiss off the coast of Abbot Point this morning.

A CREW member of a bulk carrier has been airlifted to hospital from a ship moored 40 km off Bowen.

An RACQ CQ spokesperson said the 43-year-old Filipino national was winched to RACQ CQ rescue helicopter in the early hours of this morning after been taken ill.

The 292 meter cargo ship called, Night Kiss, is registered in the Bahamas and is currently under way off the coast of Abbot Point.

The rescued man was flown to Mackay Base Hospital where he remains in an unknown condition.