A male patient required an emergency evacuation from Hayman Island today.
Man airlifted from Hayman Island

Rainee Shepperson
9th Jul 2019 5:57 PM
IT WAS trouble in paradise today with the emergency evacuation of a patient from Hayman Island.

The male patient was suffering from a medical condition and required an aero-medical evacuation for treatment in hospital.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter crew accepted the task on their return from an earlier mission to Bowen, arriving on the island just before 1.30pm.

This was the eighth person to be airlifted from Hayman Island in just six months, with the number expected to increase as the luxury resort re-opens.

Often in locations, particularly throughout the Whitsundays and the Bowen Basin, the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is a patient's lifeline in critical circumstances.

