Man airlifted from popular waterfall after 10m fall

A man in his 40s was flown to hospital after he fell down a steep gorge at Kondalilla falls yesterday afternoon. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

A MAN in his 40s has been airlifted to hospital after he fell down a steep gorge at a popular Sunshine Coast waterfall yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to Kondalilla Falls at Montville just before 4pm after the bushwalker fell about 10m down the gorge, a Queensland Ambulance representative said.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and a critical care doctor and flight paramedic were winched down to the man, who suffered leg, pelvic and head injuries.

A LifeFlight representative said he was treated at the scene and then flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.