Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue said a 62-year-old man was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital after an incident on a Nebo cattle property.
RACQ CQ Rescue said a 62-year-old man was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital after an incident on a Nebo cattle property. RACQ CQ Rescue
Rural

Man airlifted from property after angle grinder horror

Zizi Averill
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN working on a Nebo cattle property has been airlifted to hospital after an accident with an angle grinder.

RACQ CQ Rescue reported that the 62-year-old man was working with the grinder when he lost control and it cut his left hand yesterday afternoon.

The organisation said the rescue crew, which including a doctor and critical care paramedic, landed in a dusty clearing on the property 93km south-west of Mackay.

It said the trauma team then treated and stabilised the patient for flight.

He arrived at Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition about 4.30pm.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Bowen acting talent lands huge new Netflix gig

    premium_icon Bowen acting talent lands huge new Netflix gig

    TV Bowen-bred actor lands a starring role in a Netflix Original series alongside Hollywood stars

    Not welcome: Man banned from partying in Airlie, again

    premium_icon Not welcome: Man banned from partying in Airlie, again

    Crime A man has been told he isn't to go to Airlie's safe night precinct.

    Chilly but mainly dry July

    premium_icon Chilly but mainly dry July

    News Find out how the July weather this year compared to previous years.

    Welcome to Country sign recognises First Nations history

    Welcome to Country sign recognises First Nations history

    Council News Sign will greet visitors arriving at Whitsunday Coast Airport.