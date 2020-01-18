Man airlifted in stable condition after rolling car
TWO men are in a stable condition after a two-vehicle crash at Guthalungra this morning.
Paramedics and a rescue helicopter attended a two-vehicle crash - in which one car had rolled - on the Bruce Highway, at 3am.
According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, a man in his 40s with head, chest and leg injuries was airlifted in a stable condition to Townsville Hospital.
A second patient, a man in his 30s, with abrasions, was transported via road to Ayr Hospital in a stable condition.
The Bruce Highway, 40km north of Bowen, had lanes blocked in both directions at the time, according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.