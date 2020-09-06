Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics treated the Nanango man for significant arm, chest and facial injuries, before he was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. File Photo.
Paramedics treated the Nanango man for significant arm, chest and facial injuries, before he was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. File Photo.
News

Man airlifted to hospital after serious tractor incident

Holly Cormack
5th Sep 2020 2:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NANANGO man has been airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a series tractor incident at his private property this morning.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, paramedics were called to the property on Hicken Way at 8.45pm this morning.

The adult man was treated for significant arm, chest and facial injuries at the scene, before being transported to Nanango Hospital. He was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast a short while later.

More to come.

nanango crash tractor accident
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘This is absolutely a sport for women, 100 per cent’

        Premium Content ‘This is absolutely a sport for women, 100 per cent’

        Motor Sports Two of the Don River Dash’s only female competitors shed light on racing in a male dominated sport.

        New Whitsunday walking track set to connect iconic beaches

        Premium Content New Whitsunday walking track set to connect iconic beaches

        Community Residents are being asked to have their say on the project that will allow...

        Proserpine’s funding windfall from election pledges

        Premium Content Proserpine’s funding windfall from election pledges

        Politics Whitsunday MP announces commitment to golfers and history buffs in Prossie.

        GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

        Premium Content GALLERY: Don River Dash draws crowds from across state

        Motor Sports Take a look at all the trackside action from the first day of racing.