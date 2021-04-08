Man airlifted to Roma Hospital after quad bike crash

A man in his sixties was airlifted to Roma Hospital with significant injuries following a quad bike incident on a private property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called at 11.17am today with reports of a quad bike accident on a private property in Clara Creek, about 55 kilometres north of Morven.

"The man suffered significant chest, shoulder and pelvic injuries," the spokeswoman said.

"But was airlifted in a stable condition."