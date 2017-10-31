Man alleged to have kicked female officer

A 35-year old Cloncurry man will face Proserpine Magistrates court after allegedly resisting arrest and kicking a female police officer.
Police attempted to arrest the man around 11.15pm on October 28, shortly after being evicted from a licensed venue in Airlie Beach on Shute harbour Road for allegedly throwing a glass which struck another person's face.
As security escorted the man from the venue he is understood to have allegedly punched a nearby business sign, and then picked up a metal billboard and threw it at a parked car.
This led to a violent attempt to resist arrest, and the kick directed at a female officer.
He will be charged with wilful and unlawful damage, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer and public nuisance.
He is expected to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on November 13.
