Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
Man allegedly threatens M1 drivers with gun.
News

Man allegedly points replica gun at drivers

by Brianna Morris-Grant
17th Oct 2019 6:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at drivers on the Pacific Motorway near Tugun this afternoon.

Police have now arrested a Queensland man.
Police have now arrested a Queensland man.

 

Police were called by a female motorist just after 1pm to reports of a man pointing a "long-barrelled firearm" at her from the Tugun tunnel overpass.

Police will allege in court he was seen pointing the firearm out of the window travelling south on the M1.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a 30-year-old man from Casino was now in custody.

Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.
Gel blasters are illegal in NSW.

 

"Police from Tweed-Byron Police Department who were patrolling the M1 at Sleepy Hollow allegedly found the man in a car in possession of a prohibited gel blaster," she said.

Officers searched the car at the scene and allegedly discovered the firearm and three boxes containing prohibited firearms in the boot.

The man has now been charged with four counts possessing an unregistered prohibited firearm and using an unregistered prohibited firearm.

More Stories

casino editors picks gold coast m1 tugun pacific motorway

Top Stories

    $2.5M upgrade to cement reputation as top training spot

    premium_icon $2.5M upgrade to cement reputation as top training spot

    News Big developments are under way at the Whitsunday Sailing Club and they're looking for a head honcho to take charge during this exciting time.

    Singles heat map: Where to find love in the region

    premium_icon Singles heat map: Where to find love in the region

    Dating Looking for love in all the statistically wrong places? Here’s our guide to the...

    Music talent from across region to combine for gala evening

    premium_icon Music talent from across region to combine for gala evening

    Music Arts in the spotlight as students from three schools hit the stage.

    Wedding planner business buyout revealed

    premium_icon Wedding planner business buyout revealed

    Business The take over would honour all deposits paid by brides and grooms