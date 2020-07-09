Man allegedly punches partner in court car park

A man charged with breaching a domestic violence order allegedly punched his partner outside the same court where Hannah Clarke’s case was heard.

A MAN who promised a magistrate he would behave after breaching a domestic violence order allegedly punched his partner outside the same court which dealt with Hannah Clarke's case.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was due to appear in Holland Park Magistrates Court this morning after the alleged attack on Wednesday (July 8).

But he could not appear because he was in Royal Brisbane Hospital having a bone straightened and a fingernail removed, which the court today heard was possibly as a result of hitting his partner so hard.

The injuries were noticed while he was in police custody following the incident, which happened in the rear carpark of the court complex.

The alleged victim did not need to be hospitalised, but sought treatment from a doctor.

Holland Park is the same court which dealt with domestic violence allegations against Rowan Baxter, who in February burned his estranged wife Hannah Clarke and their three children to death in their car.

Baxter, who then stabbed himself to death, was subjected to a domestic violence order (DVO) after kidnapping his eldest daughter last year.

He had his access to his children revoked by the court when police charged him, just before the murder-suicide, with breaching his DVO orders.

Magistrate Simon Young said the latest incident came immediately after a DVO was made on Wednesday (July 8).

"The allegation is that after leaving court he (the defendant) consented to be of good behaviour,'' Mr Young said.

"But he's (allegedly) punched the aggrieved in the car park out the back here.''

Police prosecutor, Sgt David Low, said the victim had sought medical advice but had not yet made a complaint in relation to the alleged attack.

Mr Young said the defendant was remanded in custody, which police objecting to bail, but he expected him to appear in person at Holland Park on Monday (July 13).

He said it was not clear if the defendant's injuries were a result of the alleged assault, or if they were self inflicted while in police custody.

"In any event, he was transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital for surgery to remove a fingernail and straighten a bone,'' Mr Young said.

"He is now in a show-cause position and I think he will need legal support.

"I order he appear in person on Monday.''

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

